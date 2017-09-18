The Best Part Of Sterling K. Brown's Speech Happened After The Emmys

Sterling K. Brown was unceremoniously played off stage before finishing his acceptance speech during Sunday’s 69th annual Emmy Awards. So the “This Is Us” actor completed his remarks backstage.

“They cut me off before I got to thank my wife!” he told reporters.

″Ryan Michelle Bathe, you’re everything,” Brown said. “You make my life worth living and you gave me two of the most beautiful things that God has ever put on this planet ― my sons Andrew Jason Sterling Brown, Amaré Michael Ryan Christian Brown. Your daddy loves you with the strength of 1,000 suns. I’ll see you Monday after work.”

On Sunday night, Brown became the first black actor in 19 years to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. In 1998, actor Andre Braugher won the award for his work in “Homicide: Life On The Street.”

Before he was played off the stage, Brown paid tribute to Braugher, who now stars in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

“Nineteen years ago, Detective Frank Pembleton held this joint, as impeccably played by Andre Braugher,” Brown said. “I just want to say, Mr. Braugher, whether it is at Stanford University or on this Emmy stage, it is my supreme honor to follow in your footsteps.”

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Brown was played off stage before he got a chance to finish his acceptance speech.

But as Brown was thanking “This Is Us” cast and creators, Emmy producers interrupted his acceptance speech with music, a decision that outraged viewers and fellow actors, including his “This Is Us” costar, Mandy Moore.

What a night!! Man, were all so proud of @SterlingKBrown. Wish we could have heard his whole speech!! 💗💗💗💗 https://t.co/rSwXYjqGUF — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) September 18, 2017

Sterling Brown, good for you refusing to be played like that. — roxane gay (@rgay) September 18, 2017

Worth watching the rest of this brilliant actor's speech. And just PS don't cut off @SterlingKBrown when he's speaking. Like ever https://t.co/u9SjL92Zbq — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 18, 2017

Nicole Kidman got like 10 minutes but they cut off Sterling Brown #emmys pic.twitter.com/9YS02W1lVz — * (@queenkepners) September 18, 2017

Here's a thought: don't take time to rehab Sean Spicer, and maybe Sterling Brown can finish his awesome speech. #Emmys — Oliver Griswold (@originalgriz) September 18, 2017

Sterling Brown becomes first African-American to win lead actor in a drama in almost 20 yrs, then gets played off stage mid-speech #engl481 — Austin Pine (@AustinPiner) September 18, 2017

Man, you don't play off @SterlingKBrown when he is killing an #Emmys speech like that. pic.twitter.com/8o05Hb4mz1 — Dalton Ross (@DaltonRoss) September 18, 2017

Sunday marked Brown’s second Emmy win. Last year, he took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie for his portrayal of Christopher Darden on FX’s “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson.”