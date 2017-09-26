Sterling K. Brown's Kids Aren't That Impressed With His Fame

Actor Sterling K. Brown recently earned his second Emmy, this time for his work on “This Is Us.” But his two sons remind him that their favorite role he plays is “dad.”

In an interview on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Brown shared that his 6-year-old son isn’t that impressed with his dad’s work and humorously mocks him about his Emmy wins.

“He gives not a flying Fig Newton,” Brown joked to Colbert about his son’s thoughts on his fame.

Brown knows his oldest simply misses him, though. In an interview with Today, the actor said his son wishes he was home more to play with him.

“My son will say sometimes, ‘I wish you weren’t so famous, daddy.’ I say, ‘Why?’ ’Because I just want you to be at home more,’” Brown said, adding later, “The love of a child, nothing can surpass that.”

While accepting his latest Emmy, Brown, who also has a toddler, was cut off and unable to finish his speech. Backstage, he completed his list of thank-yous, which included his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, and two sons.