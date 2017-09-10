Steve Bannon Says Trump Firing Comey May Be Biggest Mistake In Modern Politics

“America was, in the eyes of so many people, and it’s what people respect America for, it is people have been able to come here, find a place, contribute to the economy,” Rose said. “That’s what immigration has been in America. And you seem to want to turn it around and stop it.”

“You couldn’t be more dead wrong,” Bannon countered. “America was built on her citizens ...

“This country’s gonna be greater, more united, more powerful than it’s ever been ...This is not astrophysics, ok? And by the way, that’s every nationality, every race, every religion, every sexual preference. As long as you’re a citizen of our country. As long as you’re an American citizen, you’re part of this populist, economic nationalist movement.”