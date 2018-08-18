Steve Bannon Gets Mercilessly Mocked With Tweaked Movie Titles

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon became the butt of a globally trending joke on Twitter early Saturday, when people began mockingly reimagining movie titles in his honor.

The #SteveBannonAMovie hashtag swept around the world soon after his MSNBC interview in which he controversially claimed his former boss President Donald Trump was “absolutely correct” to say there was blame on both sides at last year’s white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

Bannon, who in March told members of the French far-right they should wear accusations of racism as a “badge of honor,” inspired reworked film names such as “Hate Actually” and “The Fascist and the Furious.”

Check out a sampling of the other posts below:

Saving Private Intrests #stevebannonamovie — Eon Alden (@eonalden) August 18, 2018

White Pride and Prejudice #stevebannonamovie — The Sharktonaut (@TheSharktonaut) August 18, 2018

All the Presidents Henchmen#stevebannonamovie — C.E. Winchester III🌊 (@AFlockofSmeagol) August 18, 2018

I Know What You Did Last Election#SteveBannonAMovie — [[[ JD ]]] (@BluthX) August 18, 2018

The Fascist and the Furious#stevebannonamovie — Ray Sikorski (@raysikorski) August 18, 2018

How the Worst Was Won#stevebannonamovie — davidorlo (@davidorlo) August 18, 2018

Fifty Shades of Racism#stevebannonamovie — MahaReincess Priebus (@MahaReincess) August 18, 2018

Saving Private Aryan #stevebannonamovie — Andrew McNair (@melvillean) August 18, 2018

Racists of the Lost Ark

#stevebannonamovie — Nurse Ratched (@veggie64_leslie) August 18, 2018

For Whom the Breitbart Tolls

#SteveBannonAMovie — Gifthorse Dentist (@toandfro1979) August 18, 2018

The Lying King #stevebannonamovie — Kev Rook (@kjrook) August 18, 2018

#stevebannonamovie One Flew Over the KKK Meeting — Christina (@teen_hale) August 18, 2018

Three Men and a Trump Baby

#SteveBannonAMovie pic.twitter.com/wQ2oqAwGSs — Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) August 18, 2018

From Russia With Love #stevebannonamovie — DJ Nimbus (@FreestyleWild) August 18, 2018

All the President's Dothards#stevebannonamovie — Kirk J. Nason 🌊🌊🌊 (@KirkNason) August 18, 2018

Lord of the Lies #stevebannonamovie — LJPSaveSaveSave (@LJPSaveSaveSave) August 18, 2018

Fifty Shades of Cray #stevebannonamovie — Schrödinger's Cat (@Shane__McC) August 18, 2018

Do The Reich Thing #stevebannonamovie — helen dimitropoulos (@elenithafasxilo) August 18, 2018

No Country for Brown Men #SteveBannonAMovie — lance brinks (@thelancemann) August 18, 2018

Back to the Fuhrer #stevebannonamovie — gregory pecorino (@HugeRambutans) August 18, 2018