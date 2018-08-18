Steve Bannon Gets Mercilessly Mocked With Tweaked Movie Titles

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon became the butt of a globally trending joke on Twitter early Saturday, when people began mockingly reimagining movie titles in his honor.
The #SteveBannonAMovie hashtag swept around the world soon after his MSNBC interview in which he controversially claimed his former boss President Donald Trump was “absolutely correct” to say there was blame on both sides at last year’s white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.
Bannon, who in March told members of the French far-right they should wear accusations of racism as a “badge of honor,” inspired reworked film names such as “Hate Actually” and “The Fascist and the Furious.”
Check out a sampling of the other posts below: