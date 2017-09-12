Trevor Noah Uncovers The Immigration Status Of Steve Bannon's Ancestors

Trevor Noah revealed some interesting information about former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon’s family history during Monday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show.”

While breaking down Bannon’s “60 Minutes” interview, Noah noted how Bannon accused journalist Charlie Rose of pushing “leftist” propaganda. Rose had simply pointed out that everyone in the U.S. ― aside from Native Americans ― could be considered an immigrant.

“I don’t even know why he’s fighting about this,” said Noah. “We all know America is a nation of immigrants.”

Noah then explained that his team had hired a professional genealogist to dig into the immigration history of Bannon’s ancestors. They discovered that “Bannon’s great-great grandfather Lawrence Bannon arrived in the U.S. from Ireland by the 1850s, at a time when America’s borders were so open that Irishmen could just walk into the country with no passports, no visas, no background checks of any kind.”

“So in many ways, Steve Bannon’s great grandfather was a Dreamer,” Noah said. “Yeah, and his great-grandson is a fucking nightmare.”