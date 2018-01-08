13 Years After Screaming Her Name, Steve Carell Met Kelly Clarkson

As the 75th Golden Globe Awards ceremony transitioned to a commercial break Sunday night, the camera cut to an animated conversation between “Battle of the Sexes” actor Steve Carell and “Love So Soft” singer Kelly Clarkson. It was a moment 13 years in the making.

The two had never met before, even after Carell memorably screamed Clarkson’s name amid a string of expletives on-screen.

In 2005, Carell had a star-making turn in “The 40-Year-Old Virgin.” During a scene in which his character receives a painful chest wax, he shouts the “American Idol” winner’s name.

The scene may have been comedic gold, but it didn’t bring Carell and Clarkson together ― until now.

Carell tweeted a photo of the pair at the Golden Globes, summing up the meeting in a single word: “Finally.”

Clarkson was effusive in her response, writing, “One of my favorite moments of my life!”

One of my favorite moments of my life! I love you and your lovely wife! #ahhhhhhhstevecarell https://t.co/oCl6wiSRoj — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) January 8, 2018

Last November, Clarkson said she felt “gypped” in the aftermath of that “40-Year-Old Virgin” scene.

“I have yet to meet Steve Carell,” she told “Today Sunday.” “And I want to be like, ‘So, was it a compliment?’”

“It was pretty hilarious,” she added. “I do feel gypped, though, because I’ve never met him and I’m a huge fan.”

Fans of the pair shared their excitement over the meet-up on Twitter.

I would pay so much money to listen to this conversation between Kelly Clarkson and Steve Carell pic.twitter.com/LUh0gxV2NW — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 8, 2018

Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this. — Kate Marley (@katemarleyis) January 8, 2018

If you blinked you missed it ...but the shot of Steve Carell sharing a commercial-break laugh with Kelly Clarkson was the best moment of the #GoldenGlobes and if you don’t understand why, you should take a film education course. — Annie (@A_Dorff) January 8, 2018