“Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy on Monday tried to soft-pedal complaints that Trump administration immigration authorities are holding child detainees in cages, calling the enclosures “walls out of chain-link fences.”

“You do see some fencing, but keep in mind ― some have referred to them as ‘cages’ ― but ... this is a great, big warehouse facility where they built walls out of chain-link fences,” Doocy said. He also pointed to blankets that some detainees were holding as evidence they weren’t being mistreated.

“While some have likened ... them to concentration camps or cages, you do see that they have those thermal blankets,” Doocy said.

.@joelpollack: Border patrol facilities are not ideal, but the care they receive is better than what they had on the long trek from Central America pic.twitter.com/XVa9pkH5hW — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 18, 2018

Outrage over the enclosures holding child detainees separated from their parents has been growing since Customs and Border Protection released pictures of an immigration processing center in McAllen, Texas, that a group of lawmakers visited on Sunday. Politicians from both parties, along with members of the public and international figures, condemned the facility and the Trump administration’s policy.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

A Border Patrol spokesperson told CBS that the word “cages” is “not inaccurate” to describe the enclosure.

“They said it’s not inaccurate, but they’re very uncomfortable with using the word cages,” said “CBS This Morning’s” Gayle King, who reported from the McAllen facility on Monday. “They said they may be cages, but they’re not being treated like animals.”

I saw chain link cages full of unaccompanied children. They sat on metal benches and stared straight ahead silently — Rep. Peter Welch (@PeterWelch) June 17, 2018

The McAllen facility holds more than 1,000 children awaiting processing. Though they are not supposed to stay in the processing center for more than 72 hours, hundreds of children have been there longer because of a processing backlog.

The Trump administration’s “zero tolerance policy” on illegal immigration has come under increasing fire in recent days for separating children from their parents while the parents are prosecuted. The Department of Homeland Security said nearly 2,000 kids were separated from their parents during a six-week period ending last month. Many of those children are being held in juvenile detention centers.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The conservative outlet Breitbart also downplayed the McAllen enclosures, calling them “chain-link partitions.”