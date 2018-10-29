Coach Steve Kerr Calls U.S. ‘Broken Country’ After Synagogue Massacre

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has been one of the sports world’s go-to guys for speaking out on the issues.

After a gunman armed with an assault-style rifle and handguns killed 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in PIttsburgh, the coach wasn’t about to go silent.

He told reporters before Sunday’s Warriors-Nets game in Brooklyn that more athletes and coaches are voicing their opinions “because the times call for it. It’s easy to feel how broken we are right now as a country and everybody can have influence, not just our political leaders.”

Steve Kerr: “It’s easy to feel how broken we are as a country right now.” pic.twitter.com/guIHBKaafs — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) October 28, 2018

He urged voters to do the talking in the Nov. 6 midterm elections ― as he would on gun control specifically. “Nobody in this country should have a semiautomatic weapon of war,” he said, as shown in the clip above. “I’m going to vote for every candidate that’s willing to stand up to the NRA and say you know what, this is insane. We’re murdering each other every day. We have to get rid of bump stocks. We have to get rid of high-capacity magazines. ... Other countries don’t go through this.”

Kerr, whose father was murdered by gunmen in 1984, said earlier in his news conference that shootings in schools, churches, synagogues and movie theaters no longer surprise us. “We need our leaders to step up, unite the country with the appropriate words, the appropriate actions, and we’re not getting that right now,” he said, per the New York Post.