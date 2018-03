The teens are giving you a carrot. Take it while you can. Soon, they will all be old enough to vote, and you will be outnumbered.#Enough #NeverAgain #MarchForOurLives#TheResistance #GeeksResist #BlueWave

(I bet there are more real people in this picture, than in the NRA.) pic.twitter.com/8rYLZLX2SK