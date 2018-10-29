Intel Withdraws Funding For White Supremacist GOP Congressman Steve King

Technology corporation Intel has dropped its support for Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa), an eight-term congressman who has been expressing racist beliefs in increasingly undisguised terms.

In an internal email sent last week, Dawn Jones, Intel’s director of policy and external partnerships, told employees that the company would no longer donate to King’s re-election campaign after it looked into his “public statements and determined they conflict with Intel values.” Intel had already donated $2,000 to King’s 2018 campaign.

Earlier this month, HuffPost reported on a shocking interview that King gave in August with an Austrian far-right propaganda site. In that interview, King discussed his belief in the superiority of European culture over others and pushed various white nationalist talking points. Last week King also endorsed Faith Goldy, Toronto’s white supremacist candidate for mayor.

Neither Intel nor King’s campaign immediately responded to a request for comment for this article.