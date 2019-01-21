Racist Congressman Steve King 'Honors' MLK With Fake Quote

Historians may one day point to Jan. 21, 2019, as the day irony as we know it died.
What other reason can explain why unapologetically racist Iowa Congressman Steve King chose to tweet a tribute to the slain civil rights legend Martin Luther King Jr. on the day commemorating his birth.
To make things more ludicrous, King’s tweet of praise included this quote attributed to King: “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”
Problem is, King never actually said that, according to Snopes.com.
The tweet came less than two weeks after the Republican congressman wondered aloud to The New York Times why being a white supremacist is such a bad thing.
“White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?” he said. “Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?”
King’s tweet garnered a lot of reaction from Twitter users, many of whom had questions.
Others offered some helpful advice:
One person attempted to call out King for praising the civil rights leader with a quote he didn’t say.
Others saw what Steve King was really doing: