Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) has sparked outrage on Twitter once again with his views on immigration.
The congressman ― who has previously lauded white nationalism on the social media platform ― wrote on Twitter Friday, “Diversity is not our strength.”
He cited Hungary’s hardline Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who reportedly stated that “mixing cultures will not lead to a higher quality of life but a lower one.”
King followed up with this tweet, in which he claimed that “assimilation, not diversity, is our American strength.”
Fellow Twitter users erupted in anger over the posts.
King came under similar fire in March after he tweeted his support of far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders.
Here’s a sampling of the responses to his latest posts below: