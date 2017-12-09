Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) has sparked outrage on Twitter once again with his views on immigration.

The congressman ― who has previously lauded white nationalism on the social media platform ― wrote on Twitter Friday, “Diversity is not our strength.”

He cited Hungary’s hardline Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who reportedly stated that “mixing cultures will not lead to a higher quality of life but a lower one.”

Diversity is not our strength. Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban, “Mixing cultures will not lead to a higher quality of life but a lower one.” https://t.co/ZlMXzcc87w — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) December 8, 2017

King followed up with this tweet, in which he claimed that “assimilation, not diversity, is our American strength.”

Assimilation has become a dirty word to the multiculturalist Left. Assimilation, not diversity, is our American strength. — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) December 8, 2017

Fellow Twitter users erupted in anger over the posts.

King came under similar fire in March after he tweeted his support of far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders.

Here’s a sampling of the responses to his latest posts below:

How are you employed, much less as a member of Congress? — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 8, 2017

As the beady eyed slack jawed spawn of whatever has polluted your gene pool, you are Exhibit A why a family tree should fork and culture should be a bouillabaisse of the best of all people, you mentally stunted simian. — Dane (@SeeDaneRun) December 8, 2017

Just a reminder that Viktor Orban is, explicitly and in his own words, opposed to liberal democracy https://t.co/kMUO5TyHMv — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) December 8, 2017

Other members of the Republican party have called Orban a "neo-fascist dictator" https://t.co/5CHKCwtTrr



Steve King offers this... https://t.co/BfaZmuw3Mg — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) December 8, 2017

Hi @SteveKingIA : this is an entirely serious offer. Come to #Oakland. Beers and tacos on me. Tell me, to my face, human to human, why diversity is bad. Thanks! — Cyrus Farivar (@cfarivar) December 8, 2017

The problem with a lack of diversity, Congressman, is that it tends to lead to in-breeding of the sort that creates monstrous dimwits like you. https://t.co/IZBVdHAs47 — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) December 8, 2017

Go fuck yourself, Steve. — Alexandra Halaby (@iskandrah) December 8, 2017

Someone should break it to Steve King that he wouldn't be around to say this ignorant shit if not for the diversity of America. https://t.co/6OgaTxPBMB — Josh Moon (@Josh_Moon) December 8, 2017

Congressman Steve King is really on (white supremacist) one this morning pic.twitter.com/BXcDWMzfmJ — katherine krueger (@kath_krueger) December 8, 2017