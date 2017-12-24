This year, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was given a gift even worse than coal: a box full of poop.

The unseemly present was discovered after a neighbor spotted a suspicious package near Mnuchin’s Bel-Air home on Saturday night and alerted authorities, the Los Angeles Police Department told multiple media outlets. The package was wrapped in holiday-themed paper and was addressed to Mnuchin, police said.

When authorities opened the package, they found a “pretty good quantity” of horse manure, the LAPD told The New York Daily News. Authorities do not believe the package posed any serious threat.

According to the Daily News, the LAPD “said the Secret Service would be picking up the box of feces on Sunday.”