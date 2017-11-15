POLITICS
11/15/2017 06:00 pm ET

Millionaire Treasury Secretary, Socialite Wife Pose With Sheets Of Cash

But it was singles -- so, you know, ordinary people can relate to that.

By Chris McGonigal and Doha Madani

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and his wife, actress Louise Linton, on Wednesday turned a fairly standard duty into an uncomfortable photo-op.

It’s ostensibly part of a treasury secretary’s job to have their photo taken with the first $1 bills bearing their signatures. But this was a bit of an unfortunate look for Mnuchin and Linton, who have been criticized for being out of touch with the average American ― and misusing taxpayers’ money. 

Mnuchin used taxpayer money to charter private planes for seven official trips. And Linton posted a photo to Instagram ― which looked like it came from a fashion magazine, references to designer brands and all ― that showed the pair departing an expensive Air Force jet. She deleted the photo after commenters began bombarding it with negative remarks (and after she apologized for lashing out to at least one commenter). 

Mnuchin joins a line of millionaire treasury secretaries, including Paul O’Neill, Henry Paulson and Jack Lew. Some of them have had photo-ops with money bearing their signature; none of them appear to have brought their wives along.

It looks like Mnuchin and Linton can go back to their fabulous lifestyle now that the treasury secretary has been cleared of any illegal spending.

  • Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and his wife, Louise Linton, pose on Wednesday holding a sheet of 50 $1 bills bearing Mnuchin's name.
  • Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Mnuchin and Linton arrive at the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing. 
  • Bloomberg via Getty Images
  • Bloomberg via Getty Images
  • Bloomberg via Getty Images
  • Bloomberg via Getty Images
  • Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Jared Kushner was there for some reason. 

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Trump Travels Through Asia
PHOTO GALLERY
Trump Travels Through Asia
Chris McGonigal
Photo Editor, HuffPost
Doha Madani
Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Steven Mnuchin United States Air Force U.S. Treasury Secretary Louise Linton
Millionaire Treasury Secretary, Socialite Wife Pose With Sheets Of Cash

CONVERSATIONS