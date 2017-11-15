Millionaire Treasury Secretary, Socialite Wife Pose With Sheets Of Cash

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and his wife, actress Louise Linton, on Wednesday turned a fairly standard duty into an uncomfortable photo-op.

It’s ostensibly part of a treasury secretary’s job to have their photo taken with the first $1 bills bearing their signatures. But this was a bit of an unfortunate look for Mnuchin and Linton, who have been criticized for being out of touch with the average American ― and misusing taxpayers’ money.

Mnuchin used taxpayer money to charter private planes for seven official trips. And Linton posted a photo to Instagram ― which looked like it came from a fashion magazine, references to designer brands and all ― that showed the pair departing an expensive Air Force jet. She deleted the photo after commenters began bombarding it with negative remarks (and after she apologized for lashing out to at least one commenter).

Mnuchin joins a line of millionaire treasury secretaries, including Paul O’Neill, Henry Paulson and Jack Lew. Some of them have had photo-ops with money bearing their signature; none of them appear to have brought their wives along.

It looks like Mnuchin and Linton can go back to their fabulous lifestyle now that the treasury secretary has been cleared of any illegal spending.