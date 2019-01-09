MSNBC analyst Steve Schmidt has one question for President Donald Trump: “Where are the pesos?”

During the 2016 campaign, Trump repeatedly vowed to not only build a border wall but to make Mexico pay for it. Now, he’s keeping the government shut down unless Congress approves more than $5 billion in taxpayer money to fund the wall.

That led to the question by Schmidt, a longtime Republican strategist who quit the party last year.

“Where are the pesos?” he asked as “Deadline: White House” host Nicolle Wallace and the rest of the panel laughed. “Where are the Mexican pesos that the American people were promised would pay for this wall? There are no pesos!”

#WhereAreThePesos quickly took on a life of its own on Twitter:

¿Dónde están los pesos? Los pesos están en los sueños del Presidente Trump.

