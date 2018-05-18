Steven Tyler Admits To Hitting On Daughter Liv's Famous Pal While She Watched

Dream on, Steven Tyler.

The 70-year-old Aerosmith frontman confessed Thursday that he once hit on a movie star friend of his daughter Liv Tyler ― while she watched.

Tyler said he and Liv filed into a van leaving a party hosted by Stella McCartney in England.

“And who would be sitting to my right? Cameron Diaz,” Tyler told host James Corden on “The Late Late Show.” “So I look at this beautiful woman and I say, ’Cameron, should you ever need someone to take you to the movies or like if I was to ask you to show me around London’ ― and of course Liv went, ‘Daddy, you’re hitting on my best girlfriend!’ And I got ashamed for a moment.”

Tyler said he “took a lot of shit for it.”

His admission came by way of Corden’s “Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts” game. Tyler either had to eat dried caterpillar or answer whether he had ever come on to one of his daughter’s friends.