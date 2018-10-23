Steven Yeun Gets Real About Asian Masculinity In Hollywood

Hollywood has a long history of casting Asian men as sexless tropes, like the math geek or sidekick, overlooking their potential as romantic interests. Oftentimes when Asian men are labeled attractive, it’s because they fit Western masculinity standards, as writer Jeff Yang pointed out in a piece for Quartz.

Citing multiple listicles that highlight “hot” Asian men who look like “genetic-lottery winners,” Yang said that these posts perpetuate the idea “that by reaching an optimal standard of Western masculine beauty, these Asian men have managed to overcome their racialized lack of appeal.”

“Yes, there are Asian men who are able to mold their bodies into the Western ideal—and yes, they look great,” Yang wrote. “But there are other measures of attractiveness which don’t require us to embrace the terms of toxic masculinity or exotic femininity.”