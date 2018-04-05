BLACK VOICES
04/05/2018 06:06 am ET

Stevie Wonder Packs A Powerful And Inspiring Punch With His First Ever Tweet

"Spread love... spread hope."
By Lee Moran

As first tweets go, Stevie Wonder pretty much nailed it.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter made his Twitter debut on Wednesday with a powerful video marking the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

In a nod to King’s iconic “I Have A Dream” speech, Wonder recruited numerous famous people to share their own hopes and desires in a bid to spread love and hope.

Check out the video here:

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, comedian Dave Chappelle, actress Meryl Streep, Apple CEO Tim Cook and London Mayor Sadiq Khan are among those to appear in the inspirational clip.

