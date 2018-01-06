Despite the deep freeze in Philly last week in Philadelphia, the Merriam Theatre was packed December 26 with a crowd looking for alternative holiday fare with that rowdy band of percussionist-dancer known as STOMP.

Conceived by British choreographers Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas, is still a phemon on the road after 20 years with its brand of high-octane rhythmic drive. The stage is transformed into a fantasia of urban blight as the eight musician-tappers, juggle, leap, joust and clown as they rummage for found objects to make music on, starting with their bodies.

The novelty of the concept may seem a little shop worn, but this cast of eight (of 12) performers they are not phoning it in on tour, these are dancer-actors-musicians, exalting in the performance moment and engaging this crowd. The urban camp couture- cargo pants, rusty flannels and parkour threads, and most fleet in their tap boots- these dancers are all about precision, music and liberated virtuosity as they stomp out some thrilling their explosive syncopated rhythms. STOMP on tour has lost none of its gritty and witty street cred and with new scenes is as inventive as ever.

<italic>Among the show's many highlightstext</italic>

The clearer focus on the movement - music dynamic in this latest version- From down and dirty street boot tappers to both the men and women hurtling into air-slicing barrel rolls.

The troupe saunters in with their chimney sweep brooms that they twirl, toss and partner as instruments in their raucous opening dance. Those iconic metal trash can lid are wielded as clashing cymbals in an urban dance fight by STOMP.

The rear stage wall of sound is a matrix of metal discs, signs, pipes, chimes, bars as four dancers are dangled over the structure in mountain gear harness, and playing the wall with drumstick and kicks. It is thrilling both visually and aurally, with the passion and precision of Kodo drummers.

The sounds are unique and organic, some can be whispering. They remind one of this is a contemporary version of how ancestral musicians developed stone instruments and natural reeds and leaf instruments.

The quartet of men with stainless steel sinks strapped on them like snare drums, the sounds of water dripping is turned into rhythmic pointillism and the quartet's ingenious ways they can bend, echo or hollow out the notes. A simulated juvenile sight gag had the kids in the audience howling.

More comic relief came as Cade Slatterly, always one-step-behind outlier, tries to write something in private and his space is invaded as one by one people move in on him. Rustling their newspapers, coughing, belching and eventually just bothering him. Simeon Weedal stealing the show with several annoying rudeboy creatures to the delight of the kids in the audience. The intricate body slap dance with Steve Weiss as the 'rhythmic maestro-domo' who engages the audience with group clapping to comic effect.

The troupe spiders across the stage crouched ono the ground, telegraphic cryptic music with rubber tubes that sound like strum piano strings. Later that are wrapped in gigantic rubber inner tubes, slung over their bodies like marching band kettles and Krystal Renee in scoring the soundfield on industrial containers with her basso sonics to infinity.

The dancers have a pickup basketball game with the ball as their bouncing instrument as well as a fireworks of juggling between the players. The Harlem Globetrotters would approve. And the audience was most impressed by the zippo lighter sonata where the performers fired them off in a percussive light show. There is no mistaken that zippo ignition, the trickiness of any misfire and the ethereal effect of dancing fire in the dark to the obvious enchantment of this audience.