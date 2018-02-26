In an emotional come-from-behind victory, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s ice hockey team rebounded from three losses over the weekend to win a state championship.

The triumph comes less than two weeks after 17 people were killed in a shooting rampage at the school in Parkland, Florida.

The squad’s players said they’d played hard in the tournament not for their own success, but to honor the people who were killed.

“This wasn’t for us,” senior Joey Zenobi told WBBH-TV. “This was for the 17 victims. We played for them.”

Entering the day as the bottom seed, the Marjory #StonemanDouglas hockey team has pulled off the unthinkable, rallying to win two games, in commanding fashion, to become State Champs!!! Hear from them tonight on @ABC7SWFL and @NBC2 pic.twitter.com/EL2nlZ0ua9 — Andrew McDevitt (@AMcDevittTV) February 25, 2018

Stoneman Douglas was the last seed going into the semifinals of the Tier I SAHOF Florida Hockey State Championship on Sunday after losing all three of their round-robin games, reported CBS Miami.

The team, however, pulled off an impressive upset, besting top-seeded East Lake 3-1 to snag a spot in the finals. Stoneman Douglas then beat Jesuit High School 7-4 in the title game.

Jesuit congratulated their opponents in a tweet.

“[They] endured unimaginable tragedy at their school, and now they will bring a state title back to their grieving community,” the tweet read.

With the win, Stoneman Douglas has qualified for the high school hockey national championships, which will be held next month in Plymouth, Minnesota.

Stoneman Douglas: Florida Hockey state champs. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/iKfuwV9zTc — 12up (@12upSport) February 26, 2018

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas hockey team just won the state championship and are now advancing to nationals despite the tough road leading up to this moment. Hear what the players had to say: pic.twitter.com/9auw6lkq8e — Chris Grisby (@ChrisWinkNews) February 26, 2018

Senior Matthew Horowitz said the team would be dedicating their medals to the 17 people who lost their lives in the shooting.

“No one was lacking energy in the locker room. We all came to play, we were all ready,” he told WBBH-TV.

The team’s victory occurred on the same day that students returned to Stoneman Douglas’ campus for the first time since the tragedy to attend an open house event.