Stop Everything — Williams Sonoma Has A Harry Potter Cookware Line

Unfortunately, we may never be able to whip up an incredible meal with the flick of our magic wands like Mrs. Weasley or make an accidental kitchen mess disappear, but with some help from Williams Sonoma's new line of Harry Potter kitchen tools, we can get one step closer to that magical life. Thanks to Food & Wine, we just found out that Williams Sonoma has released an exclusive line of four spatulas and four aprons, each of which are decorated to represent one of Hogwart's four houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff, and we can't wait to order ours.

Each of the four spatulas has a BPA-free silicone head that Williams Sonoma says won't chip, crack, or absorb food odors and flavors. The silicone heads bare the colors of the Hogwarts house they represent and the house mascot. The spatulas are also heat resistant and feature a sturdy beechwood handle that's comfortable to grip. Williams Sonoma is selling the Harry Potter spatulas for $12.95 each, and they can be ordered online or picked up in stores.

You can double down on showing off your house loyalty in the kitchen with a matching apron. Like the spatulas, the Harry Potter-themed aprons comes in the Hogwarts house colors and also feature the houses' crests. The aprons are machine washable, so even if you make a bit of a mess in your muggle kitchen, you can get your apron clean again like magic. Plus, the aprons' front pockets allow you to keep your matching spatula close at hand.

Each adult-sized apron costs $39.95, but they also come in kid-sizes that are $24.95. For an extra $9.50, you can have your apron personalized with your name or initials or the name or initials of your favorite Harry Potter character (RAB, anyone?).