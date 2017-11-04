Stop Obsessing About The DNC

Yes, political parties do stupid things. Even wrong things. That applies to The DNC, The RNC and every other political party in every country on the planet.

But Donald Trump is in The White House (among other things) because Democrats focused on human beings and human behavior instead of policies. Donald Trump’s human foibles distracted Democrats from their message and Hillary’s human foibles caused many Progressives and others in the party to stay home.

Time to grow up.

Here is all that counts:

(Every statement below is based on the numbers of Democrats and Republicans, often 100% on party lines, that sponsor or co-sponsor or have actually voted for significant legislation on each and every one of these critical issues for Americans and America) . . .

1. DO YOU WANT MONEY OUT OF POLITICS? If so, vote for Democrats. If not, vote for Republicans.

2. DO YOU WANT TO FIGHT CLIMATE CHANGE and HEAL THE ENVIRONMENT? If so, vote for Democrats. If not, vote for Republicans.

3. DO YOU WANT AFFORDABLE COLLEGE AND LOWER COLLEGE TUITION LOAN RATES? If so, vote for Democrats. If not, vote for Republicans.

4. DO YOU WANT EQUAL PAY FOR WOMEN? If so, vote for Democrats. If not, vote for Republicans.

5. DO YOU WANT TO REPEAL AND REPLACE ”OBAMACARE”? If so, vote for Republicans. If not, vote for Democrats.

6. DO YOU WANT AUTOMATIC VOTER REGISTRATION AND VOTING RIGHTS? If so, vote for Democrats. If not, vote for Republicans.

7. DO YOU WANT TO INCREASE THE MINIMUM WAGE? If so, vote for Democrats. If not, vote for Republicans.

8. DO YOU WANT TO END ANIMAL CRUELTY AND PROMOTE ANIMAL WELFARE? If so, vote for Democrats. If not, vote for Republicans.

9 .DO YOU WANT REGULATIONS ON BANKS AND WALL STREET AND CONSUMER PROTECTION REGULATIONS? If so, vote for Democrats. If not, vote for Republicans.

10. DO YOU WANT NET NEUTRALITY? If so, vote for Democrats. If not, vote for Republicans.

11. DO YOU WANT TO LIMIT CHEMICAL POLLUTION OF OUR BEES AND TO CREATE A MORE SECURE FOOD SUPPLY? If so, vote for Democrats. If not, vote for Republicans.

12. DO YOU WANT PRISON REFORM? If so, vote for Democrats. If not, vote for Republicans.

13. DO YOU WANT INCREASED BACKGROUND CHECKS AND GUN SAFETY LEGISLATION? If so, vote for Democrats. If not, vote for Republicans.

14. DO YOU WANT THE LEGALIZATION OF.MEDICAL AND RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA? If so, vote for Democrats. If not, vote for Republicans.

And yes, even this . . .

15. DO YOU WANT TO KILL BABY BEARS SLEEPING IN THEIR DENS WITH THEIR MOTHERS? If so, vote for Democrats. If not, vote for Republicans. (This bill, HJ Res 69, passed Congress with Republicans voting 271 - 10 FOR and Democrats voting 230 - 5 AGAINST)

And the list of the almost total differences on policy between the parties go on and on.

So, watch reruns of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” or enjoy the soap opera of Donna Brazil and The DNC or the daily “Donald Trump Reality Show” and any and every other human cat fight or drama that entertains you but, if you truly care about what America is and stands for, focus on policy and the massive policy differences between our two biggest American political parties!