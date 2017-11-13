Stop Recruiting to Fill Jobs - Focus on Recruiting for Culture

In this age of robotics and AI threatening to replace people on the job there is also a corresponding war for talent.

A January 2017 survey by the Associated General Contractors of America, stated 73 percent of businesses had a difficult time finding qualified workers and 55 percent identified worker shortages as a bigger concern that federal regulations (41 percent) and low infrastructure investment (18 percent).

Finding top talent is a real challenge, especially in the agriculture, tech and manufacturing industries. Yes robotics will solve part of the shortage by having robots take over repetitive tasks. However as robots increase presence in the workplace it means new jobs for humans will be created.

The focus needs to shift away from the administrative focus of finding warm bodies towards making more conscious culture fit hiring decisions.

The focus in recruiting needs to be finding people who may not have full skills development but make up for it in attitude and culture fit. With the fast pace of change organizations need people who are adaptable, agile, innovative and fast learners.

What does it mean for a company to hire people who are a culture fit?

Hiring for culture fit means focusing on the attributes of a candidate that will thrive in the company culture. This is the secret to finding talent in this current climate of finding people. Organizations that are willing to invest time and money into training, mentoring and growth for new hires have discovered the key to winning the war for talent.

In order to hire for culture fit you have to be honest about your culture.

Great questions to ask are:

Does the culture articulated match reality or is it wishful thinking?

Are company values actionable or do they live in an employee handbook / on a plaque on a wall?

Do they influence business decisions and bring people together or are they essentially lip service?

Once you have done the reality check on culture then you can create a checklist of attributes to ensure the right people are attracted to your company.

Recruiting sources such as LinkedIN and Twitter can be leveraged by focusing on company culture and training and development. You will stand out in your recruiting efforts because your focus will be on what the culture can offer to the potential employee not on hiring a warm body for a job.

Key strategies on hiring for culture include:

Revisit your most recent employee survey or conduct a new one to identify ‘why’ people work at your company - what do they love the most - what specifically do they enjoy about the culture? Build your recruiting campaigns around the language that has emerged from the surveys. Identify top talent and ask them to do culture videos for the purpose of attracting new talent. Be ready to prove that your company lives its culture to potential employees.

Warm body recruiting no longer works, it creates a revolving door of people coming and going, recruiting for culture is a focus on a long term relationship.