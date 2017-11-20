Stop the Overwhelm!

Do you wish for more hours in the day? How about those two extra arms you’re always muttering about(while holding a door, a bag, a coffee and your temper)? More hours, more arms…maybe then you’d be able to get your to do list under control!

Getting everyone out the door in the morning

Drive to work

Go to the bank during lunch

Drive kids to practice

Cook dinner

Get that report done for work

Squeeze in a workout somehow

This is just a small example of a To Do list you’d find in almost anyone’s pocket. I’m not sure about you, but just reading that list makes my anxiety go up a notch, no wonder so many of us feel like we’re treading water!

Well, there’s good news and bad news.

The bad news, if we look at the reality of the situation it doesn’t look like anyone’s list is going to get shorter. And there will always be errands to run, people to see and meals to plan.

The good news, there are ways to manage the list without the unwanted feelings of stress and overwhelm.

Here are 3 simple ways to escape the feeling that you will just never get it all done!

1. Three to free!

Be honest with yourself, how many hours do you really have in one day to devote to getting your to do list done? That paper so crammed full of writing that you have stuff written down the edge just can’t get done in the hours you have in one day. Plain and simple it’s just not possible. So that begs the question, what can get done? Ten? Five? How about three? Three things, just three things a day that when checked off you can take that deep breath of freedom that comes along with knowing you did it! You got everything done you wanted to accomplish for the day.

2. Batching

So much of our time is eaten away from going from one task to another. Doing it all at once not only saves you that extra time, but you get into a rhythm and along with that rhythm comes efficiency and quite often a sense of peace. Take a little time to plan out how you can group like tasks together. Things like setting aside one hour a day for e-mailing. Or, you know all those little tasks that need to get done, but keep getting pushed aside? They are like little mini energy vacuums that suck up all your energy. Set aside one hour a week to get those done. Ultimately, you’ll be amazed at how much better you’ll feel!

3. Give yourself a break

Twenty-four hours a day, that’s all we get. As much as we’d like to tack on another hour or two sometimes, that’s just not in our wheelhouse of skills as humans. The fact we can’t magically produce time though, can be a freeing thought. When it’s used as a way to let go. If something can’t get done, it simply can’t get done. Let’s stop being so hard on ourselves and loosen the grip on the ever elusive quest for perfection. The truly important things will finally get done; the rest will have their time to shine another day.