This Book's Title Says What We're All Thinking About Donald Trump

President Donald Trump seems to think it’s a good thing that he doesn’t sleep much (although most people beg to differ).

A new book hopes some blunt language is enough to convince the president to get a little shuteye. It’s called Stop Fucking Tweeting and Go the Fuck to Sleep, Mr. President, and it’s modeled after the 2011 bedtime book Go The Fuck To Sleep.

Each page features a childlike Trump ― which some might say is remarkably accurate ― and rhyming verses like:

“The windows are dark in D.C. Your staff huddles down to silently weep I’ll read you one last story from InfoWars If you promise you’ll then go to sleep.”

The book’s author, John Spreincer McKellyanne Huckamucci ― which we suspect might be a pen name ― said he hopes a copy makes its way into the hands of White House staff. After all, he said, the book’s soothing tones might calm down the president enough that he sleeps more than three hours a night.