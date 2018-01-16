STOP! Your Success Has An Expiration Day

Remember the rising star in your company whom everyone “just knew” was going to rocket to stardom?

Yet his career never seemed to take off.

It’s not that he wasn’t smart. He was.

It’s not that he didn’t work hard. He did.

It’s not that he wasn’t well liked. He was.

Yet, in the wake of a stellar lift off, his career seemed to stall after being launched.

What exactly happened?

This rising star allowed his success to reach its expiration date!

Yes, everyone’s (current) success has an expiration date attached to it.

In the book written by Spencer Johnson titled: “Who Moved My Cheese?” Johnson discusses how to successfully deal with the inevitable changes we face in both our personal and professional lives.

And if one thing in life is certain, besides death and taxes, it’s change.

The rising star whose success expired failed to successfully navigate professional change.

He failed to remain relevant.

What was cutting edge technology today may well be irrelevant tomorrow.

What was known to be a “sure thing” today, is factually proven wrong tomorrow.

Forecasted trends prove worthless in a global economy whose rapid pace of change is staggering.

Following are some valuable ways to help you stay relevant – so your success does not reach its expiration date:

1. Adapt to the changing landscape. The only thing constant is change. Rather than waste your time and energy fighting change, learn to adapt to it. Otherwise, you and your skill-set will become obsolete.

2. Be Flexible. The Japanese observe how, during a heavy snowfall, the resilient bamboo bends but the unyielding oak breaks. As the winds of change blow in your company and your field, rather than strongly resisting it – be flexible and embrace it.

3. Be Pro-active. Seek out the upcoming trends and educate yourself about them. Staying ahead of the curve will keep you relevant.

4. Observe and Listen. Observe the trends and listen to its experts. Then perform your own due diligence.

5. Read. Reading is arguably the best way to stay on top of your game. Reading will let you know what is “in” and “out” in your industry, and where things may be headed. Reading will keep you informed and ahead of the curve.

The information, knowledge and expertise that made you successful today, may be totally irrelevant for tomorrow’s success. It is your responsibility to stay relevant so your success does not reach an expiration date.