HUFFPOST FINDS
06/27/2018 02:02 pm ET

15 Storage Finds From Wayfair's July 4th Sale That Every Home Needs

headshot
By Brittany Nims

Storage is something that every home needs more of. It doesn’t matter whether you’ve just moved, or you’ve been in the same place for 20 years. Too much storage is a phrase that’s never been uttered.

When we heard Wayfair just kicked of its annual 4th of July sale, we made a beeline for the storage section. If you’re been putting off buying those shoe storage bins or that jewelry organizer, now’s the time. Storage at Wayfair is up to 65 percent off now through July 5. 

To narrow down the selection, we’ve found some of the smartest storage finds that every home needs. Take a look below: 

  • 1 Pyrex Food Storage Set
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $31<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $28<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/kitchen-tabletop/pdp/
    Wayfair
    Normally: $31
    Sale: $28
    Get it here
  • 2 Stacking Storage Drawer Set
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $48<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $44<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/storage-organization/
    Wayfair
    Normally: $48
    Sale: $44
    Get it here
  • 3 3-Tier Jewelry/Cosmetic Organizer
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $27<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $23<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/bed-bath/pdp/wayfair-
    Wayfair
    Normally: $27
    Sale: $23
    Get it here
  • 4 Nicolas Mid-Century TV Stand
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $600<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $271<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/corri
    Wayfair
    Normally: $600
    Sale: $271
    Get it here
  • 5 OXO Good Grips 5-Piece Food Storage Set
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $64<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $50<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/kitchen-tabletop/pdp/
    Wayfair
    Normally: $64
    Sale: $50
    Get it here
  • 6 3-Piece Floating Shelf Set
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $26<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $23<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/storage-organization/
    Wayfair
    Normally: $26
    Sale: $23
    Get it here
  • 7 Axis 18-Loop Hanging Organizer
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $19<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $17<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/storage-organization/
    Wayfair
    Normally: $19
    Sale: $17
    Get it here
  • 8 Metalo Shower Caddy
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $41<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $23<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/home-improvement/pdp/
    Wayfair
    Normally: $41
    Sale: $23
    Get it here
  • 9 Hauge Kitchen Cart With Granite Top
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $165<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $85<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/wrough
    Wayfair
    Normally: $165
    Sale: $85
    Get it here
  • 10 Blitar Ladder Desk
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $228<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $170<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/mercu
    Wayfair
    Normally: $228
    Sale: $170
    Get it here
  • 11 3-Drawer Storage Chest
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $39<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $22<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/storage-organization/
    Wayfair
    Normally: $39
    Sale: $22
    Get it here
  • 12 Round Metal Bar Cart
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $268<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $112<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/house
    Wayfair
    Normally: $268
    Sale: $112
    Get it here
  • 13 3-Piece Food Storage Container Set
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $20<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $13<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/kitchen-tabletop/pdp/
    Wayfair
    Normally: $20
    Sale: $13
    Get it here
  • 14 Cresta Standard Bookcase
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $70<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $31<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/ebern-d
    Wayfair
    Normally: $70
    Sale: $31
    Get it here
  • 15 Storage Trunk Coffee Table
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $278<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $142<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/charl
    Wayfair
    Normally: $278
    Sale: $142
    Get it here

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

RELATED...

headshot
Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Shoppable Home Real Estate Furniture Wayfair
15 Storage Finds From Wayfair's July 4th Sale That Every Home Needs
CONVERSATIONS