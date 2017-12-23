Storage Locker Wars

We have a storage closet we can use now. Mabel and I keep our bicycles there. I also keep the two cans of paint that were left in this apartment by the previous tenant, our tool box, a cot, a table and chair. I refer to it as my office and go there sometimes when Mabel and I have spent so much time together that we’re getting on each others nerves. So daily.

When we first moved in, we thought our apartment didn’t have a storage closet. However, due to some crackerjack detective work on my part, an email arrived in my inbox which showed which storage closets were assigned to what apartment. And lo and behold, (or lone behold ) our unit was supposed to have a storage closet! But it was locked. . . and I didn’t have the key. . . and for 6 years someone else had been using it.

Let’s just say mistakes were made on both sides. The person who had been using the closet for 6 years had taken possession of it without permission. I put a sign on our future storage closet door saying that the locks were going to be changed and the contents of the closet would be disposed of. I waited (not so patiently) for the person to see the sign and empty the closet. No one came forward.

When the locks were changed and I opened that door, the closet was full to bursting with stuff. A Faberge’ egg, Jimmy Hoffa’s scrapbooking supplies, the lost footage from Judy Garland’s A Star is Born. We sold everything on Ebay and we are now living on our own island in the South Pacific, which we have named The Island of Misfit Toys. Kidding.

It was mostly cardboard. Lots and lots of cardboard. Empty boxes, flattened boxes and squished boxes with a paperclip, a rubber band and a dead bug inside of them. The first day I broke down a bunch of empty boxes and recycled them. The next day I tossed a lot more cardboard and some stained throw pillows, more cardboard and a nasty bedspread. But on the third day, when I got to the closet it was empty except for a large black IKEA media center. The person who had been using our closet, was there in person, and they were now moving the last of their stuff into another storage closet at the end of that hall.

This was troubling. The storage closet thief had been able to open my new storage closet door, even though I had just had the locks changed. What to do? The dull butter knife I keep around to intimidate people was back at my apartment. In my best Barney Fife voice I let it be known that I’d be installing a security system in my storage closet, complete with CCTV. That way I would have film of anyone inside my storage closet without my permission. And also, my brother (the local chief of police) puts people in jail all the time for breaking and entering.

I’m sure our stuff is totally safe now.

When I see the storage locker thief in the hallway or parking area, we generally do not make eye contact. Turns out that the user of our storage closet lives next door to us. Right next door. Awkward. They’ve never asked us about anything we tossed. And we got rid of a lot of their stuff. A lot. Hopefully hoarders aren’t prone to violence.

I realize now that this next door neighbor (storage closet thief) person is often away for extended periods of time. . . I know this because of my crackerjack detective skills and because the FedEx sticky notes that cling to the door for weeks on end, saying that there’s a delivery for them that they can pick up.