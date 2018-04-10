HUFFPOST FINDS
8 Ways To Store Your Clothes Without A Closet

No closet, no problem.
Finding unique ways to maximize space in your home, whether it be in a small bathroom or living room, can get a little overwhelming. But with some space-saving furniture and easy storage hacks, you’re guaranteed to open up your space to some new possibilities.

If the next task on your list of home projects is finding ways to store your clothes without a closet, we’ve got you covered. Instead of jumping to drastic solutions like getting rid of 90% of your wardrobe to make room, trust that you can fit your 23 skirts, 20 pairs of shoes, and more even if you’re sans-closet.

See below for 8 easy solutions to store your clothes if you don’t have a closet:

  • 1 Expandable Closet System
    Wayfair
    An expandable closet is perfect for any size room being that it's adjustable and customizable. Use bins to cover up clothing, stack storage on top, and neatly display all of your clothes, shoes, and more. Get this closet system on Wayfair.
  • 2 Bed Risers
    Wayfair
    Some of the most unused space in our bedrooms is underneath our beds. Tuck storage bins, baskets, and more underneath without ever having to show the bulk. And get some bed risers to add even more elevated space. Get these storage bins at The Container Store and the bed risers on Amazon.
  • 3 Garment Rack
    Urban Outfitters
    If you've got a smaller wardrobe or just looking for a place to hang items you grab more frequently, a garment rack is a chic solution when your place has no closet. Get this one at Urban Outfitters
  • 4 Wardrobe
    Wayfair
    If you're willing to spend a little more money on a no-closet situation, get a wardrobe. They're sleek, hide the mess, and take up less space. Get this wardrobe for under $300 at Wayfair.
  • 5 Room Divider
    Hayneedle
    A room divider will make you feel like you actually have a closet to store your clothing. Section off a small area of your room and put your clothes behind the divider. Get this room divider at Hayneedle.
  • 6 Shelving Unit
    Amazon
    Shelving units are an easy solution to having no closet. Use baskets to hide the clutter, or throw a decorative sheet over it to hide some of the unfolded pieces. Get this shelving unit on Amazon.
  • 7 Shelves
    Etsy
    Use the space on your wall wisely with some DIY shelves. Get these customizable floating shelves at Etsy.
  • 8 Hanging Clothing Rod
    Target
    Just when you thought you have no space, think again. The ceiling is a perfect spot to hang an inexpensive clothing rod from. Hang out of season clothing, daily outfit go-tos, and more. Get this adjustable clothing rod at Target.

