11/15/2017 11:26 am ET

Which Stores Will Be Closed On Thanksgiving Day 2017?

Your holiday shopping can wait just one day.

By Amanda Pena
davidf via Getty Images

The biggest shopping holiday of the year is almost here, with nearly 164 million people preparing to shop during the Thanksgiving 2017 weekend, according to a report by the National Retail Federation.

While this deal-snagging weekend has become a family tradition in many households, retailers have also received backlash for their holiday-encroaching deals that seem to roll out earlier and earlier each year.

That’s why more and more companies like REI and T.J. Maxx are prioritizing their employees and families by opting against staying open on Thanksgiving Day, choosing instead to keep their doors closed until Black Friday (or even later). 

Below are 27 big-box stores that will be shutting their doors on Thanksgiving so their employees (and their customers), can enjoy Turkey Day and prep for the Black Friday frenzy: 

Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day 2017:

1. A.C. MOORE

2. Babies”R”Us

3. BJ’s

4. Burlington Coat Factory

5. Costco

6. Dillards

7. Dressbarn

8. DSW

9. H&M

10. The Home Depot

11. Guitar Center 

12. Jos. A. Bank

13. JOANN

14. La-Z-Boy

15. Nordstrom

16. Nordstrom Rack

17. Neiman Marcus

18. Patagonia

19. PetSmart

20. Pier 1 imports

21. Raymour & Flanigan

22. REI

23. Sam’s Club

24. The Container Store

25. Sur La Table

26. Staples

27. T.J. Maxx

