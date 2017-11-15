The biggest shopping holiday of the year is almost here, with nearly 164 million people preparing to shop during the Thanksgiving 2017 weekend, according to a report by the National Retail Federation.

While this deal-snagging weekend has become a family tradition in many households, retailers have also received backlash for their holiday-encroaching deals that seem to roll out earlier and earlier each year.

That’s why more and more companies like REI and T.J. Maxx are prioritizing their employees and families by opting against staying open on Thanksgiving Day, choosing instead to keep their doors closed until Black Friday (or even later).

Below are 27 big-box stores that will be shutting their doors on Thanksgiving so their employees (and their customers), can enjoy Turkey Day and prep for the Black Friday frenzy:

Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day 2017: