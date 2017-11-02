Stories We Tell, Part Three

This week, we continue the work of sharing the kinds of stories we hope to tell when we talk to friends and family members who support Trump. These stories are part of a larger effort to identify ways to enter into, manage, and shape these conversations. We pick up with two educators’ personal stories about gender and sexuality. Before reading on, check out our previous work: here, here, and here.

Emily’s Story

Until the Trump campaign brought the issue back to my awareness last year, I was living my life not noticing gender on a daily basis. I was a feminist who attended a women's college, but, even so, I was so comfortable in the status quo, I didn't recognize the way gender was shaping my experiences. After women began tweeting their stories of sexual harassment and assault in response to the release of the Access Hollywood tape, I thought about my own experiences. I remembered unwanted touches on a train, fielding comments about the size and shape of my breasts, being called a slut or beautiful, baby, honey on the street. I thought about my conversations with men after these interactions, and their well-intentioned but misguided advice to consider what I might have done differently in each situation. Now, I look at my daughters, and I don't know how to protect them from the messages that have always been pervasive but are now sanctioned by the president: that they have less valuable because of their gender, that they will be judged based on their looks, and, worst of all, that it's up to them to protect themselves from assault.

It wasn’t until several months ago, when thousands of women started tweeting about the first time they had been sexually assaulted in the context of Trump’s campaign that I began to see gender again on a daily basis. I thought back to early adolescence and the danger inherent to coming into womanhood. As I began to reflect on my own experience, I could recall moment after moment, just like the ones these women were talking about: having my leg felt up under the table by a stranger on a train, fielding comments about the size and shape of my breasts, being called a slut/beautiful/baby/honey on the street. I thought about the conversations that I had with men after such an interaction, always yielding well-intentioned but misguided advice about what I could do differently in that situation. Reinforcing the notion that women bring these things upon themselves, and excusing men for their indiscretions, their ‘locker room talk.’

I look at my daughters these days and don’t know what it will mean for them to grow up in a time when the President of the United States brags about grabbing women by the pussy. I don’t know how to protect them from the messages telling them they are not good enough, strong enough, smart enough, beautiful enough because they are girls. I already hear the three year old telling me that my belly looks fat, or asking if the dress she’s wearing is beautiful and I wince because I’m not ready to tell her what she’ll slowly discover as she grows into herself: that she has less value because of her gender, than her male counterparts do, that she will have to know how to protect herself even though she’s done nothing wrong, that she will be judged based on what she looks and acts like, even if she tries to render herself invisible.

Katy’s Story

When my wife and I were recently looking for a new apartment, we rejected one beautiful option--huge windows, gorgeous wood floors, and, the holy grail in NYC, a dishwasher--because when we looked at it, despite introducing ourselves as a couple, the landlord kept asking which of us would get which bedroom. He wasn’t mean or spiteful or unwelcoming--in fact, he seemed really eager to rent the place. But my wife and I were uncomfortable choosing to rent a place where we would always have to either pretend that, yes, we were just buddies, or remind people that we weren’t. My wife couldn’t imagine spending another two, three, or four years with a knot in her stomach every time we had to either explain ourselves or lie about ourselves.

We had just left an apartment like that. The landlords were almost hilariously oblivious--they would come up to fix a pipe and ask who had which room and how we divided it up. We had one queen-sized bed, and the second bedroom was very clearly not a bedroom. When they saw that, they asked which of us slept in the living room.

In New York City, this is a funny story. We had choices of other housing, both because we live in New York and because we are lucky enough to have an income that allows us some choice in safe housing. But as an interracial lesbian couple, our identity was always at the front of our minds in househunting.

And of course, this isn’t the biggest challenge that LGBTQ Americans face--far from it. It’s just one small, needling reminder of the fact that we can’t let our guard down all the time. Until recently, we had to know the tax laws pretty well to understand how we file (and take a hit in taxes, too). Until recently, we knew that if we ever had a baby, the non-carrying mother would have to go through the expensive, humiliating process of adopting her own child, spending money for a home visit and an attorney, answering questions to be sure you’re a fit parent, despite knowing that is not the procedure when a straight couple has a baby. Until recently, our marriage was less valid when we traveled to see my parents in Virginia than it was at home.