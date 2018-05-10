Here Are All 3 FCC Complaints About The '60 Minutes' Interview With Stormy Daniels

On March 25, in the year of our Lord 2018, 22 million people turned on their TVs to watch adult film star and director Stormy Daniels tell renowned journalist Anderson Cooper about the time she had sex with the president. Also on March 25, three people got incredibly mad.

In her “60 Minutes” interview, Daniels alleged having a condom-less encounter with Donald Trump in 2006 and being threatened to keep quiet about the affair. Certainly more than three people were riled up by the segment, but only three were enterprising enough to take their complaints straight to the Federal Communications Commission. And thanks to a Freedom of Information Act request filed by HuffPost, the words of these engaged citizens will not go unheard.