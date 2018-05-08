Porn star Stormy Daniels is chipping away at President Donald Trump ― in more ways than one.

According to an upcoming Penthouse interview, people are showing up at strip clubs where Daniels (aka Stephanie Clifford) is dancing and paying her to stomp on Cheetos.

Clifford said she was at a strip club in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when a large number of gay men came to her with bags of Cheetos in hand and offered her $20 if she would stomp on the orange puffs, according to a sneak preview of the interview given to the Daily Beast.

A true capitalist, Clifford, who claims to have had an affair with Trump in 2006, took the money and smashed up Cheetos scattered on the stage into orange powder with her high-heeled shoes.

Don’t get the connection? Many people believe the snack food resembles Trump’s skin tone. Comedian Patton Oswalt has described the president as a “racist scrotum dipped in Cheeto dust.”

That’s not the only titillating Trump tidbit in the interview: