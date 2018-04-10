Stormy Daniels Cooperating With Federal Investigation Of Trump's Lawyer

Former adult film actress Stephanie Clifford (aka Stormy Daniels) is cooperating with federal agents investigating a $130,000 payment she received from President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen, NBC News first reported Tuesday.

Daniel’s cooperation is part of federal agents’ broader investigation into Cohen, NBC noted.

Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avanatti, tweeted Tuesday afternoon that she would “fully cooperate with any search for the truth.” Avenatti didn’t immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment.

My client @stormydaniels and I will fully cooperate with any search for the truth regarding the threats, cover-up and lies concerning the NDA and $130k payment. Unlike others, we don’t require the presence of the fine members of the FBI in order to speak honestly. #basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 10, 2018

The FBI raided Cohen’s office and hotel room on Monday. Investigators retrieved documents related to several topics, including the payment Cohen made to Daniels, reported The New York Times.

The FBI is investigating Cohen for possible bank fraud and campaign finance violations, sources told The Washington Post.

Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 days before the 2016 election, reportedly in exchange for her signing a nondisclosure agreement, stating that she not discuss her alleged affair with Trump in 2006. Some have speculated that such a payment would violate campaign finance laws.

The White House has repeatedly denied that Trump had an affair with Daniels. Trump said last week he was unaware of the payment.