Stormy Daniels Claims Hillary Clinton Called Donald Trump, They Talked About 'Our Plan'

Donald Trump once received a telephone call from Hillary Clinton when he was in a hotel room with Stormy Daniels, and the pair talked about “our plan,” Daniels reportedly alleges in her new tell-all book Full Disclosure.

According to British newspaper The Guardian, which has obtained a copy of the book ahead of its Oct. 2 release, Daniels writes that she was watching a Shark Week broadcast on TV with Trump in 2007 during their alleged affair when he took the call from Clinton.

Former porn star Daniels claims Trump and Clinton spoke about her race for the Democratic presidential nomination against then-Sen. Barack Obama, and Trump “repeatedly” mentioned “our plan,” but “his attention kept going back to the sharks.” It wasn’t clear what the “plan” involved, however.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, alleges she and Trump had an affair in 2006. Trump denies the affair, but Daniels received $130,000 in hush money before the 2016 presidential election to stop her talking about it.

Daniels, in her book, describes Trump’s penis as “unusual” and with a “huge mushroom head, like a toadstool.” She also says it was “smaller than average” but “not freakishly small,” according to The Guardian.

She also reportedly describes sex with Trump:

“I lay there, annoyed that I was getting fucked by a guy with Yeti pubes and a dick like the mushroom character in Mario Kart. It may have been the least impressive sex I’d ever had, but clearly, he didn’t share that opinion.”

Daniels further alleges that Trump “didn’t want” to be president, and offered to help her succeed on his reality television show, “The Apprentice.”

“We’ll figure out a way to get you the challenges beforehand. And we can devise your technique,” Daniels quotes him as saying, per The Guardian. “He was going to have me cheat, and it was 100-percent his idea.”