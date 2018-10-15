Stormy Daniels: Sex With Trump Was 'Funnier When He Wasn't The President'

Stormy Daniels, like millions of other Americans, wishes Donald Trump had never been elected president.

However, her reasons are much more personal, according to a new interview with the New York magazine blog The Cut.

“It was funnier when he wasn’t the president,” Daniels said, adding that her brief encounter comes “with this undeserved prestige”:

“I actually have Trump supporters come out and get pictures and autographs and just be like, ‘I just want to meet the lady that he picked to have sex with him.’ I’m like, ‘What’s wrong with you?’”

Daniels, a former porn actress, has become a household name because of her association with Trump. She acknowledged she’s gained new fans, but said she’s lost many others.

“My old fans were gone, because middle-aged white guys are usually Trump fans,” she said. “And now if you go to one of my shows, it’s large groups of women, oftentimes in homemade matching Stormy shirts. They are loud, and they’re angry. They’re like, ‘Fuck Trump.’ Or they’re crying. I’m like, ‘Jesus Christ.’”

Daniels admitted the crying is a bit disconcerting, and she has become a sounding board for other women.

“There’s no crying in tittie bars. What’s happening? People are grabbing me and giving me money, and then later they’re sharing their personal stories — women are saying, ‘I was molested or I was raped, and you’ve given me the inspiration to file charges against my boss.’ Just heavy, heavy shit every night,” she said.

Daniels said she never expected that reaction when she filed a lawsuit against the president to reverse a nondisclosure agreement she said was to silence her about the affair before the 2016 election.

“That was the crazy part, because I started this just because I wanted to set the record straight and not be bullied,” she said. “I really just wanted to save my own ass. Now I’m in charge of saving the world. What the fuck? No pressure, Stormy.”