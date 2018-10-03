ENTERTAINMENT
Stormy Daniels Picks Trump’s Toadstool From An Orange Mushroom Lineup

The former porn star also showed Jimmy Kimmel how the president liked to be spanked
By David Barden

Stormy Daniels told Jimmy Kimmel that she “prayed for death” while having sex with President Donald Trump during the pair’s alleged affair in 2006

During an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the former porn star recounted her Lake Tahoe rendezvous with Trump in which she ordered him to change out of his “silky pajamas.”

“I’m pretty sure he was channeling Hugh Hefner but significantly less sexy,” Daniels said. “He followed orders much better back then.”

Kimmel then presented her with a line-up of orange mushrooms and asked which one “would most represent the commander-in-chief of the United States military?”

Daniels said that her description of the president’s penis, which she compared to “the mushroom character” in the video game Mario Kart,” “managed to ruin half of America’s childhood and mushroom farming everywhere.”

Check out Daniels’ full interview above. 

