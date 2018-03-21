Stormy Daniels' Attorney Gets Into It With Michael Cohen's Lawyer In Live TV Duel

An attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels got into a heated debate on Tuesday night with the lawyer for Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney.

David Schwartz, who is representing Cohen, and Michael Avenatti, who is representing Daniels, raised their voices, wagged their fingers, dodged each other’s questions and made of a host of legal threats during the interview on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360.”

At one point, Schwartz accused Avenatti of malpractice.

At another, Avenatti whipped out an oversized picture of Cohen and pointed to it.

“If Michael Cohen is such a stand-up guy, where is he?” Avenatti asked. “Where is this guy?”

Schwartz vowed that Cohen would collect $20 million from Daniels for breaking the nondisclosure agreement, which was made just before the 2016 election.

“Michael Cohen is going to collect every single penny of that money,” Schwartz said. “Make no mistake: He’s going to collect everything!”

Schwartz also repeatedly claimed that Cohen would prevail in court.

“You’re gonna go down in flames in this case!” Schwartz warned.

“I love it when my opponents tell me that,” Avenatti fired back.