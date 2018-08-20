Attorney Michael Avenatti surprised just about everyone on Monday night by showing up to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

The lawyer representing adult film star Stormy Daniels showed up on the red carpet in New York just one day after speaking at the Kennedy King Dinner in Florida. Avenatti told a Variety reporter on the carpet that he was “a little bit” surprised to be invited to the event but hoped it wouldn’t be the last time.

The conversation quickly turned to Avenatti’s potential 2020 run for president. Variety asked Avenatti if he was honestly looking at challenging President Donald Trump.

“I am, I’m serious about it,” Avenatti said. “I’m seriously looking at it. I’m traveling around the country talking to people in the country, and I’ve been really surprised at how much enthusiasm there is out there for the potential.”

The 47-year-old lawyer announced on Twitter in July that he would challenge a Trump re-election, “but only if I think that there is no other candidate in the race that has a REAL chance at beating him.” Avenatti has since traveled to popular swing states Iowa, Florida and New Hampshire.

The attorney may have thought that showing up at the VMAs would earn him some popularity among the youths, but mostly he just confused a lot of people on Twitter.

So it seems that Michael Avenatti is at the MTV VMAs. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 21, 2018

I think I saw @MichaelAvenatti at the MTV VMAs or maybe I’m seeing things — LilEsBella 👶🏽💃🏽💅🏽 (@LilEsBella) August 21, 2018

The reporter's first Q: "What the heck are you doing here?" https://t.co/fX2WUX3Uk5 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 21, 2018