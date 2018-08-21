Adult film star Stormy Daniels fired off a quick shot at President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen on Tuesday: “How ya like me now?!”

How ya like me now?! # teamstormy — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) August 21, 2018

Her comments came just hours after Cohen, Trump’s longtime fixer, pleaded guilty to illegally interfering in the 2016 election, saying under oath that he did so at candidate Trump’s direction.

Cohen said he had arranged the $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels and another related to former Playboy model Karen McDougal. He told a judge in U.S. District Court that he did so “for the principal purpose of influencing the election” in Trump’s favor.

He also pleaded guilty to several counts of tax evasion and bank fraud.

Daniels on Tuesday thanked her own lawyer, Michael Avenatti, who has been a vocal critic of the president as he’s defended his client.

“We should all take a moment and applaud the tremendous courage and fortitude of @StormyDaniels, who has refused to be silent, who has refused to back down, and who has allowed facts to be presented in the court of public opinion, which some may argue is the most efficient,” Avenatti wrote Tuesday on Twitter.