Stormy Daniels Says Old Lawyer Was A 'Puppet' For Donald Trump: Lawsuit

Porn star Stormy Daniels is accusing her former attorney Keith Davidson of being a “puppet” for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney Michael Cohen.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Los Angeles, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, alleges Davidson “hatched a plan” with Cohen a few months ago. She says they aimed to get her to go on Fox News and falsely deny she had a consensual affair with Trump in 2006 and 2007.

A PDF of alleged text messages sent between the two lawyers shows a familiar relationship between them, according to the lawsuit. Cohen even reportedly refers to Davidson as “pal” in one message included in the complaint, according to NBC News.

The lawsuit, which was filed against Davidson and Cohen, also claims Trump was well aware the two attorneys were working together while Daniels was kept in the dark.

Daniels’ complaint also alleges Davidson broke client confidentiality by tipping off Cohen that Daniels was about to switch to a new lawyer and announce in court papers that she’d had sex with Trump, according to NBC News.

Cohen then, the complaint continued, managed to get Daniels to sign a $130,000 non-disclosure agreement just weeks before the 2016 election.

“Mr. Davidson abdicated his role as an advocate and fiduciary of his client Ms. Clifford and instead elected to be a puppet for Mr. Cohen and Mr. Trump in order to advance their interests at the expense of Ms. Clifford,” the suit says.

HuffPost reached out to Davidson, who didn’t immediately respond, but this isn’t the first time he’s been accused of siding with Trump.

Former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claimed she had an affair with Trump in 2006, hired Davidson in 2016 to sell her story to media outlets.

Davidson reportedly told McDougal her story was “worth millions” and connected her with tabloid publisher American Media, whose CEO David Pecker is a close friend of Trump’s.