Stormy Daniels Was Physically Threatened, Lawyer Says

Stormy Daniels, the porn star who alleges President Donald Trump’s personal attorney paid her to keep silent about an affair with Trump, has been physically threatened, her lawyer said Friday.

Lawyer Michael Avenatti was asked on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” whether Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, faced threats of “physical harm.” He responded, “Yes.”

Avenatti, who said earlier this month that his client has been legally threatened by Trump’s lawyer, declined to elaborate. He said he would “not confirm or deny” if the physical threats came from Trump himself.

Stormy Daniels’ attorney @MichaelAvenatti asks Mika’s question if his client was threatened with physical harm pic.twitter.com/xxxX2wW9hf — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) March 16, 2018

Avenatti also declined to say whether the threats were related to Daniels’ non-disclosure agreement she reportedly reached with Trump in 2016 to keep quiet about the affair.

“I’m not at liberty to discuss it. You can ask it 17 different ways. I’ll give you the same answer,” Avenatti said.

Avenatti, who has been on a publicity campaign for Daniels in recent weeks, repeatedly told “Morning Joe” viewers to watch Daniels’ forthcoming interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” which The Washington Post reported would air on March 25.

Adding to the suspense, Avenatti suggested the broadcast was still uncertain, but said “we hope” the interview will air.

“I don’t know that we’re out of the woods yet,” Avenatti said, referring to speculation that Trump’s lawyers are trying to prevent CBS from airing the interview. The network has declined to comment on the matter.