Stormy Daniels Plans To Donate NDA Money To Planned Parenthood

Stormy Daniels will reportedly donate $130,000 ― the sum of money she received from the nondisclosure agreement she signed to keep quiet about her alleged 2006 affair with President Donald Trump ― to Planned Parenthood if she wins her current defamation case against Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

The adult film star, whose given name is Stephanie Clifford, told Penthouse Magazine that she will donate in Trump and Cohen’s names, according to The Daily Beast. Penthouse will feature Daniels in an in-depth interview titled “Getting Intimate With The Most Wanted Woman In America,” which hits newsstands on May 8, the Daily Beast reported.

The interview will reportedly contain some “NSFW” details that were excluded from Daniels’ recent “60 Minutes” interview.

“He knows I’m telling the truth,” Daniels told “60 Minutes” about Trump, who has denied the affair ever happened.

Daniels says she had an affair with Trump starting in 2006, a few months after Melania Trump gave birth to Trump’s youngest son, Barron. Her story received renewed attention in January when it was revealed that Trump attorney Cohen arranged a $130,000 payment to Daniels before the 2016 election ― an exchange that may be illegal.

Daniels is currently fighting a legal battle to share her full story publicly.