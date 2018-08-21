Stormy Daniels, the porn star who allegedly received hush money from President Donald Trump after reportedly having an affair in 2006, didn’t vote for him nor does she think he’s capable of doing his job.

“I think he’s a man who’s gotten in over his head,” Daniels said on Monday’s broadcast of the British talk show “Loose Women.”

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, appeared on the program to explain why she was a surprise no-show on “Celebrity Big Brother” outside of London last week. But the conversation quickly turned to Trump and the scandal that has dogged his presidency.

Despite receiving hate mail and threats, Daniels said that in the future, she hopes it “becomes known that I am not a liar, that maybe some other women will continue to come up to me and say that I changed their lives in a positive way by not being afraid.”

As for “Celebrity Big Brother,” Daniels said she realized she couldn’t make a full commitment to the program because of “ongoing litigation” with the president and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen, who she claims paid her $130,000 to keep quiet about the affair with Trump.

She’s also in the midst of a custody case for her daughter. Daniels and husband Glendon Crain are divorcing.