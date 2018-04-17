Stormy Daniels Reveals Sketch Of Man Who Allegedly Threatened Her Over Trump Story

Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, revealed a composite sketch Tuesday of the man she says threatened her in 2011 to stay silent about an alleged affair she had with President Donald Trump.

“His face is burned in my memory,” Clifford told the hosts of ABC’s “The View” on Tuesday. “I was really rattled. It just never left me.”

Here’s the sketch of the man Stormy Daniels said threatened her, unveiled on “The View” pic.twitter.com/YHxZaSkuaC — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) April 17, 2018

The adult film actress has alleged she had sex with Trump in July 2006, a few months after first lady Melania Trump gave birth to Trump’s youngest son, Barron.

Clifford, during an appearance on CBS’ “60 Minutes” last month, said a man approached her in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011 and demanded she stay quiet about the alleged affair.

“I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter,” Clifford said. “And a guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.’ And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ And then he was gone.”

The sketch, drawn by renowned forensic artist Lois Gibson, describes the man as “lean but fit,” standing between 5 foot 9 inches and 6 feet.

Clifford’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, is offering $100,000 to anyone who can identify the man who allegedly threatened her. Anyone with information is encouraged to email IDTheThug@gmail.com, Avenatti said Tuesday on “The View.”