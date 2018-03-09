Stormy Daniels Has Some Amazing Comebacks For Angry People On Twitter

Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels, is having a field day on Twitter with the many people who are insulting her now that she wants to speak out about an affair she says she had with President Donald Trump.

Clifford is embroiled in a legal battle over whether a non-disclosure agreement she signed in October 2016 in return for $130,000 is valid. But while the case plays out, the porn star is responding to haters on Twitter with some hilarious snark, including chastising one user for misspelling skank.

One tweet in particular amused Clifford:

I actually took a screenshot of my favorite troll a couple days ago. I laughed so hard I couldn't even respond. When someone can't even insult you correctly ( you're all welcome. Enjoy) pic.twitter.com/KcTGns82xw — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 9, 2018

In case any low-information voters don’t understand why Clifford found the message so funny, here’s a short primer: Ivanka Trump is the president’s daughter, though Trump once said, “If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.”

Clifford told InTouch Weekly in 2011 that Trump often compared her to his daughter (presumably Ivanka, since the president’s other daughter, Tiffany, was a child at the time of the alleged affair).

“He told me once that I was someone to be reckoned with, beautiful and smart just like his daughter,” Clifford said, according to InTouch.

Now, Clifford seems to be enjoying that special kind of hate that Trump can inspire among some supporters on Twitter:

The correct spelling is "skank" https://t.co/E1Ie16OXC4 — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 9, 2018

Great spelling correction but Stormy is not a Skanc, shes an all out Pig and whore. — S. phinito (@SphinitoS) March 9, 2018

Exactly. I've been trying to explain that for hours. At least you've been paying attention. https://t.co/6E53UPg9xt — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 9, 2018

Actually “skanky whore.” — Bill Schaefer (@bill1195) March 9, 2018

...at least according to my business card. https://t.co/XWSskEsiiG — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 9, 2018

Clifford has also refused to apologize for her choice of profession.