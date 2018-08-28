Stormy Daniels Says Her Legal Battle Against Donald Trump Has Turned Her Into 'A Fugitive'

“Oh, I’m a fugitive,” she agrees. “Do you want to be Thelma or Louise, Michael?”

“Who’s driving the car?” asks Avenatti, an avowed adrenaline junkie.

“Yeah, who decided to go off the cliff?” Daniels asks him.

“That was Thelma,” I interject.

“But was she driving?” Avenatti asks us.

“No,” Daniels and I say in unison.

“I want to be Louise,” he says.

“Which one of us gets Brad Pitt?” Daniels says.