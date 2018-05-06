The Real Stormy Daniels Warns 'Trump' on 'SNL': Storm's A Comin', Baby

It’s not going to help Donald Trump to deny climate change this time, the actual Stormy Daniels warned Alec Baldwin in a stunner turn on “Saturday Night Live’s” cold open.

“A storm’s a comin’, baby,” she smiles.

“What do you need for this to all go away?” Baldwin asks.

“A resignation,” she responds, to a hoot from the audience.

“Yeah right. Being president is like doing porn — once you do it, it’s hard to do anything else,” Baldwin explains.

"I know you don't believe in climate change, but a storm's a-comin'!" -Stormy Daniels #SNL pic.twitter.com/isT0ZZnphg — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 6, 2018

The “Donald” wants to stay on the phone and talk dirty, but there are too many other fires to put out in the sketch. The cold open was chock-a-block full of shaky White House characters — and stars — from Martin Short’s Dr. Harold Bornstein, to Ben Stiller’s Michael Cohen and Aidy Bryant’s Sara Huckabee Sanders

Kate McKinnon pulled off yet another ming-boggling transformation, this time as Rudy Giuliani, who Trump calls the “greatest legal mind” since “My Cousin Vinny.”

“Cohen” has a question for Giuliani on the phone, and asks if he’s alone. “I’m pretty much alone,” McKinnon says — from the set of Fox News.

Scarlett Johansson’s Ivanka Trump pops up with Jimmy Fallon’s hysterical Jared Kushner to phone Ben Stiller with a question: “Did Giuliani just call Jared ‘disposable’ on national TV?” “Ivanka” asks. “Because Jared is furious.”

“Cohen” tells the first daughter that, yes, Jared might have to be thrown to the wolves, but she’ll be safe.

“What did he say?” asks Fallon. Johansson smiles: “He says you’re fine.”

And everything is being recorded by the FBI.