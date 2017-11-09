Hardly even able to drive a car, three high school students drove a vision into a reality with their company, Lace-Up, a website that tracks the trendiest shoes, for the best price. Founders Rohan Bhatia, Cole Nachman, and Matt Thompson set off to redefine the online shoe shopping game, and they did just that.

While searching for the perfect pair of shoes, Bhatia was flooded with frustration by the amount of time it took to find what was cool to wear in school and by the how many sites offered different prices for the same shoes. He shared this frustration with his classmates, Thompson and Nachman, and together, they discovered many peers that had this same pain. For those who didn’t identify as “sneakerheads,” it was difficult to keep up with the current trends. They aspired to find a solution and a bud of an idea blossomed into the creation of a business among three best friends.

The young entrepreneurs would not stop until they reached their goal and tirelessly invested their lives into their business. Andrew Cantos, Founder of Gen3 Marketing, commended the team, saying, “I can vouch for these young men's intellect, their love for learning, and their ability to perform well as a team... Lace-Up has real potential for success in the marketplace.” This drive for success landed them in an intense high school business incubator, Quarter Zero (formerly Catapult Ideas), where they worked with the leading minds in business in Chicago, San Francisco, and New York. They hustled day and night, and after many iterations of creation and refinement, they ensured they were truly bringing a much-needed solution to the world.

The Lace-Up team raised a round of seed funding from investors, and after many tedious months of development, they launched their website in early November 2017. They stuck to their mission and executed their vision. From seeing what shoes athletes and celebrities are wearing, to tracking what other users are shopping for in real time, Lace-Up gives an unbiased insight into the forefront of trends. And an easy way to find the best price from top shoe sites like Zappos, Amazon, and Foot Locker, Lace-Up provides users with a one-stop-shop for online shoe shopping. Classmates praised them for launching a product like no other in the industry.