Yes, There's Actually A 'Straight Lives Matter' Rally In The Works

We are holding the ‘Straight Lives Matter’ rally to encourage Australians to vote ‘no’ in the upcoming same sex marriage postal vote. I do not support the push to redefine marriage by amending the Marriage Act. Traditional marriage is a cultural, religious and historical institution that needs to be preserved to protect children and families. Legalizing same sex marriage will open a ‘Pandora’s box’ to those seeking to normalize polygamy and multi parent marriage arrangements.

I do not believe homosexuality is equal to heterosexual lifestyle. I believe legalizing homosexual marriage will send the wrong signal to young people confused about their sexuality. “We need boundaries in society, not a free for all environment where tradition is challenged in the name of phony concept of love. Freedom of speech and choice is at stake if gay marriage is legalized as more anti-discrimination laws will be passed to enshrine homosexuality as equal to heterosexuality, and business owners i.e. florists, bakers and photographers could face litigation for rejecting trade with gay weddings.

Senator Dean Smith’s draft amendment to the Marriage Act gives exemptions to religious institutions however official Greens policy on same sex marriage calls for no religious exemptions. There are Labor politicians who also support the idea of no religious exemptions. Ministers, citizens and business owners should be able to discriminate and say no to being involved in gay weddings. It is a fundamental right to discriminate based on your beliefs or convictions.